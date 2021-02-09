Both Florence City Council races head to runoffs Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Both Florence City Council races headed to runoffs Tuesday after no candidate received enough votes in January.

Two seats, District 1 and District 3, are open on city council. District 1 was vacated when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected mayor. District 3 was vacated when Buddy Brand got elected to Florence County Council.

Below are the unofficial results from the January races. Candidates in bold will face off in Tuesday’s runoff. News13 will update this story with the results when they come in.

Here are the unofficial results for the District 1 seat from January (runoff candidates in bold):

LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson – 236 votes (36.14%)

Jermaine C. Nowline – 44 votes (6.74%)

Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell – 91 votes (13.94%)

Joey McMillan – 194 votes (29.71%)

James ‘Big Man’ Kennedy – 88 votes (13.48%)

Here are the unofficial results for the District 3 seat from January (runoff candidates in bold):

Glynn F. Willis – 234 votes (19.52%)

John Sweeney – 88 votes (7.34%)

Bryan Braddock – 595 votes (49.62%)

Robby Hill – 282 votes (23.52%)