Brittain defeats McBride in District 107 race for spot on Nov. ballot

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Case Brittain defeated Mark McBride in a special election to replace Alan Clemmons on the November ballot.

Case Brittain received 70% of the vote, getting 1,980 of the 2,812 total votes for the State House of Representatives District 107 race, according to unofficial results.

Former state Rep. Alan Clemmons resigned abruptly from the seat just 10 days after winning the recent primary. Clemmons, a longtime representative since 2002, said he wanted to spend more time with family and his law practice.

Brittain will face Democrat Tony Cahill and Libertarian Will Dettmering in the November general election.

