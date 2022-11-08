MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Carla Schuessler (R) won the race for State House of Representatives for District 61, according to the Associated Press.
Schuessler leads Ashlyn Preaux (D) about 71% to 29% with 79% of precincts reporting.
District 61 is new to Horry County after redistricting moved the district from the Pee Dee to the Grand Strand due to growing population.
