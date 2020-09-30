CBS News poll: 51% of South Carolina voters agree with ideas of Black Lives Matter movement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A CBS News poll taken of likely voters in South Carolina shows that 51% of voters agree with ideas of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The poll, which surveyed 1,080 registered voters in South Carolina between Sept. 22 and Sept. 25, asks various questions about who they would vote for, their opinion on the economy, and how they will vote, among other topics.

The margin of error for the poll is 3.8% and due to rounding, the numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

The poll shows that 51% of South Carolina voters either somewhat agree or strongly agree with the ideas expressed by the Black Lives Matter movement, while 49% said they either somewhat disagree or strongly disagree.

According to the poll, 46% of South Carolina voters said too much attention is being given to issues of discrimination against Black people, while 36% said not enough attention is being given. Fifty-four percent of SC voters said not enough attention is being given to discrimination against Hispanic people.

The poll shows 38% of SC voters strongly disapprove of the way Donald Trump has handled the recent protests about the treatment of African Americans by police, while 28% strongly approve.

When asked how likely it is that events like large violent demonstrations, rioting, and looting will happen in the town where you live, 38% said it’s not too likely.

Four percent of SC voters said large violent demonstrations, rioting, and looting already happened in the town where they live.

In the poll, Trump leads Biden and 80% of voters said they’ve already made their mind up about who they’re voting for.