CBS News poll: Trump leads Biden in SC, 80% of likely voters say their mind is made up

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In a CBS News poll conducted in South Carolina, Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in the state and 80% of likely voters say their mind is made up on who they will vote for.

The poll, which surveyed 1,080 registered voters in South Carolina between Sept. 22 and Sept. 25, asks various questions about who they would vote for, their opinion on the economy, and how they will vote, among other topics.

The margin of error for the poll is 3.8% and due to rounding, the numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

According to the poll, 39% of voters feel things in America today are going very badly, compared to just 8% of voters who feel things are going very well. Thirty percent of voters feel things are going somewhat badly and 23% feel things are going somewhat well.

When asked about the condition of the economy in South Carolina, 40% of voters said the condition of the economy is fairly good, compared to 30% of voters who said the condition of the economy is fairly bad.

Fifty-three percent of likely voters think the policies of the Trump Administration are helping the economy recover. Forty-nine percent of likely voters think Biden being elected would make the economy worse.

Trump leads Biden in South Carolina among likely voters, with 52% of voters saying they’ll vote for Trump, and 42% saying they’ll vote for Biden. Six percent of voters either said they weren’t sure who they were voting for or were voting for a third-party or someone else.

Among likely voters voting for either Biden or Trump, 80% of voters said they’ve made up their minds. Sixteen percent said they probably wouldn’t change who they were voting for.

When asked how people planned to vote, 57% of voters said they plan to vote in person on Election Day, with 19% saying they would vote in person before Election Day. Twenty-three percent of voters said they would vote by mail or absentee ballot.

Eighty-nine percent of voters surveyed said they definitely will vote in the 2020 election. Seven percent said they would probably vote, and 1% of voters said they definitely will not vote. Of the voters surveyed, 69% said they are thinking about the 2020 presidential election a lot. Two percent said they are not thinking about it at all, while 22% said they are thinking about it some. Seven percent said they weren’t thinking about it much.

Eighty-five percent of voters surveyed said they feel very motivated to vote in the 2020 election.

At least 70% of voters feel like either their freedom, financial well-being, safety, or culture and way of life are at stake in this year’s election, with voters being asked to check all that apply. Sixty-two percent of voters said they feel like their physical and emotional health is at stake.

Forty-two percent of voters surveyed said the Democratic Party wants to change American society and culture too fast, while 37% said the party wants to change at the right pace.

Forty-one percent of voters surveyed said the Republican Party wants American society and culture to go back to how it was in the past, while 38% said the party wants to change at the right pace.

