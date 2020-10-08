CCU Professor calls Wednesday’s VP debate, ‘the most important VP debate the country has ever had’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Coastal Carolina University Professor has been studying presidential elections for years and says Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate will be most important one the country has ever had.

“This vice president debate might be the last time we get to hear from any of the presidential candidates, any of the people that are running on the ticket, so I think there’s a lot running on these conversations tonight that I think is new and a real landmark in all kinds of ways, it’s a landmark debate which makes it very exciting,” said Dr. Wendy Weinhold, an assistant journalism professor at CCU.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he will not debate with President Trump until the President is coronavirus free.

Dr. Weinhold is also calling it a landmark debate because a candidate on the debate stage is the first Black and South Asian woman to participate in a general election.

However Dr. Weinhold said with that, comes discrimination that the 2016 election saw as well.

“When we think about what happened in the 2016 election to Hillary Clinton and it is absolutely certain that Hillary Clinton faced significant amounts of misogyny and significant amounts of gender and negative discourse because she was a woman,” Dr. Weinhold said.

Dr. Weinhold’s recent publication examined gender and media in the 2016 election and said there are also similarities between 2016 and this election year.

“I think there are a lot of similar things that are happening in terms of gender and in terms of representation this year as there were in previous years. I mean Kamala Harris as a Vice President candidate is less in the public eye than Hillary Clinton was when she ran for president or when Barack Obama was when he ran and was elected President,” Dr. Weinhold said.

Dr. Weinhold said voters are going to want to see a trustworthy candidate, someone that could take over if necessary.

“What viewers are going to be looking for is Mike Pence to be the sort of stayed voice of normalcy and reason in contrast to Donald Trump’s exaggeration and Donald Trump’s excitement,” Dr. Weinhold said.

Dr. Weinhold continued to say, “In contrast to Kamala Harris and what she really needs to do is got to battle those multiple identities that she inhabits. She faces the potential for racism if she’s too strong, too assertive, she could face accusations of being an ‘angry black woman.'”

“So tonight we need to look for two candidates who are really working to demonstrate to us that they are trustworthy, that if things were to go array, with Trump or Biden, that these people, Harris and Pence, could step in and take over the country and are not going to be in harms way, so it’s really this middle line that they have to show the country that they got this, that they have things under control,” Dr. Weinhold said.