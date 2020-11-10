CCU students, professor react to Kamala Harris being elected vice president

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Kamala Harris became the vice president-elect over the weekend and it is making history.

Kamala Harris will be the first female to serve as vice president and the first African American and South Asian American Vice President.

“These are really important times for our country and it’s terrific to see how much progress we’ve made in such a short period of time,” Dr. Wendy Weinhold, an Assistant Professor of Journalism at CCU said.

Dr. Weinhold also researches and teaches Women and Gender Studies and says it’s exciting to see a woman of color be vice president.

“What she does is she suggests that there isn’t a particular look, or particular voice, or particular sex or particular gender that is president, that is vice president. What is presidential, what is vice-presidential is loving your country and being elected to represent your country,” Dr. Weinhold said.

This is also historical because this year marks the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

“There are people alive today who knew and were born into a country where women had no rights in terms of representation in the political sphere and now the political sphere 100 years later, not only offers them the right to vote, it recognizes them as the speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi and the vice president, thus the president of the senate so two of the top roles in our country’s government are filled by women and that’s a never before,” Dr. Weinhold said.

Students at Coastal Carolina University say they’re excited to see representation in politics.

“The more women, the more people of color that we can get into our administrations, the better it’s gonna be,” Jillian Potts, a student at CCU said.

“I’m hoping in the next 4 yours when there’s another election that we continue the trend of going forward and not going backward,” Makenzie Phillips, a student at CCU said.

“Now she gets to be a role model for people saying women can do what they wanna do, women can be in power, they deserve to be in power, we deserve to get that kind of representation,” Andres Nicasio, a student at CCU said.