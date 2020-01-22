Changes to Horry County polling locations for Democratic primary

CONWAY, SC (WBTW)- There are several changes to Horry County polling locations for the upcoming Democratic primary.

The primary will be held February 29.

Two polling locations in Horry County have changed for the primary, according to the Horry County Voters Registration and Election department.

Burgess #2, which usually votes at the Burgess Community Center, will now vote at St. James Middle School, located at 9775 St. James Rd. in Myrtle Beach. Nixons #3 usually votes at the North Strand Recreation Center, but will now vote at Riverside Elementary School, located at 1283 Highway 57 South in Little River. These changes are temporary for the upcoming elections.

Permanent voting location changes in Horry County are:

Bayboro – Bethany Baptist Church, 3160 Hwy. 45, Loris

Dogwood – Chesterfield Baptist Church, 8591 Hwy. 90, Longs

Red Bluff – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 6907 Hwy. 905, Conway

Socastee #2 – Palmetto Shores Church, 6250 Dick Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach

According to SC Votes, the candidates that are certified for the primary include:

Michael Bennet

Joseph R. Biden

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Julian Castro – withdrew, name will not appear on ballot

John K. Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson – withdrew, name will not appear on ballot

Andrew Yang

For voting information in other counties in the News13 area, visit the links below:

For voting information in Spanish from SC Votes, click here.

In September, the SC Republican Party voted to forgo the 2020 GOP Presidential Preference Primary, saying the decision will save South Carolina taxpayers over $1.2 million.

