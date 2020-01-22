Changes to Horry County polling locations for Democratic primary

CONWAY, SC (WBTW)- There are several changes to Horry County polling locations for the upcoming Democratic primary.
The primary will be held February 29.
Two polling locations in Horry County have changed for the primary, according to the Horry County Voters Registration and Election department.
Burgess #2, which usually votes at the Burgess Community Center, will now vote at St. James Middle School, located at 9775 St. James Rd. in Myrtle Beach. Nixons #3 usually votes at the North Strand Recreation Center, but will now vote at Riverside Elementary School, located at 1283 Highway 57 South in Little River. These changes are temporary for the upcoming elections.
Permanent voting location changes in Horry County are:
- Bayboro – Bethany Baptist Church, 3160 Hwy. 45, Loris
- Dogwood – Chesterfield Baptist Church, 8591 Hwy. 90, Longs
- Red Bluff – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 6907 Hwy. 905, Conway
- Socastee #2 – Palmetto Shores Church, 6250 Dick Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach
According to SC Votes, the candidates that are certified for the primary include:
- Michael Bennet
- Joseph R. Biden
- Cory Booker
- Pete Buttigieg
- Julian Castro – withdrew, name will not appear on ballot
- John K. Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson – withdrew, name will not appear on ballot
- Andrew Yang
For voting information in other counties in the News13 area, visit the links below:
For voting information in Spanish from SC Votes, click here.
In September, the SC Republican Party voted to forgo the 2020 GOP Presidential Preference Primary, saying the decision will save South Carolina taxpayers over $1.2 million.
