Charleston County sending replacement ballots after incorrect ballots mailed to 1,324 voters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration on Wednesday announced that incorrect ballots were mailed to 1,324 voters in St. Andrews Districts 3, 4, and 28.

According to the board, the mistakes on the ballots affected County Council seats in District 6 and 7.

Additionally, 225 in-person absentee voters were impacted by the incorrect ballots. The board says that “some voters did not have the opportunity to vote for the Charleston County Council candidate representing their district, and others were able to cast a vote for a candidate outside of their district.”

Because state law prevents changes to those ballots, those votes will stand.

The breakdown is as follows:

County Council District 6: By Mail: 652 voters affected In-Person: 49 voters without the County Council 6 race on their ballot 28 voters that did receive ballots in the County Council 6 race, but should not have

County Council District 7: By Mail: 672 voters affected In-Person: 148 voters affected



Voters should expect to receive the replacement ballots in three to five business days.

The issue was brought to the attention of the board by a concerned citizen. All affected candidates, as well as Democratic and Republican party chairs, have been notified.