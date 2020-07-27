Cleveland Clinic and Case Western to host first presidential debate

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The first presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 29, will now be held in Cleveland.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said the University of Notre Dame withdrew from hosting the debate between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden because of complications caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic at the Health Education Campus.

“We are honored to host this presidential debate at our shared Health Education Campus,” Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., and Case Western Reserve University President Barbara R. Snyder said in a joint statement on Monday.

“This pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of health care and scientific discovery in unprecedented ways. To have the presidential candidates discuss these issues in our innovative learning space represents a tremendous opportunity for both institutions – and our entire region.”

The rest of the debate schedule:

Vice presidential debate:

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Second presidential debate:

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, FL

Third presidential debate:

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Belmont University, Nashville, TN