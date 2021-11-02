Darlington City Councilwoman Sheila Baccus wins re-election, unofficial results show

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington City Councilwoman Sheila Baccus won re-election Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Baccus won 78.9% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Daniel Watson received 21.4% of the vote. Less than 500 people voted in the race.

Baccus made headlines last year after allegedly telling a white officer to “take your white self back to the white neighborhood” after he tried to give her a parking ticket.

She also filed a civil rights lawsuit in April against the mayor, a police officer, and others alleging “racially motivated” actions.