Darlington City Councilwoman Sheila Baccus wins re-election, unofficial results show

Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Councilwoman Sheila Baccus

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington City Councilwoman Sheila Baccus won re-election Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Baccus won 78.9% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Daniel Watson received 21.4% of the vote. Less than 500 people voted in the race.

Baccus made headlines last year after allegedly telling a white officer to “take your white self back to the white neighborhood” after he tried to give her a parking ticket.

She also filed a civil rights lawsuit in April against the mayor, a police officer, and others alleging “racially motivated” actions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories