Data: Trump, Biden spent over $90M on Facebook campaign ads since July

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have spent over a combined $90 million on Facebook ads for their respective campaigns since July, according to Facebook data provided to the public for transparency purposes.

The Facebook ad data shows Trump is out-spending Biden in Facebook ads over a recent 90-day period beginning July 2, but Biden is catching up.

The Facebook Ad Library — which is available to the public — shows data about spending by official campaign pages, and does not include third-party organizations who run ads for candidates.

The data shows Trump spent $47.4 million between July 2 and Sept. 29, while Biden spent $43.7 million.

The data shows Biden started more spending in early August, which was about two weeks before the Democratic National Convention. Over the last month, Biden has been spending more than Trump.

In a 30-day period between Aug. 31 and Sept. 29, Biden spent almost $3 million more than Trump.

Between Sept. 23 and Sept. 29, Biden is out-spending Trump by about $750,000. On Sept. 29, the day of the first presidential debate, Biden spent nearly double what Trump spent on Facebook ads. Biden spent $1.4 million while Trump spent a little over $796,000.

Between July 2 and Sept. 29, Biden’s Facebook Ad Library page shows about 40,000 ads — both active and inactive — about social issues, elections, and politics.

In that same time period, Trump’s Facebook Ad Library page shows more than 50,000 — both active and inactive — about social issues, elections, and politics. Facebook says active ads are ads currently running on Facebook’s apps and services, including Instagram.

“For full transparency we report on all relevant versions of an ad stored in Facebook’s systems, which means numbers in this report may differ slightly from numbers in Facebook’s Ads Manager tool,” Facebook said.

On the day of the first debate, Trump’s ad library page shows about 16,000 active and inactive ads, while Biden’s ad library page shows about 2,800 ads. Of those ads, Trump had about 430 active ads and Biden had about 1,200 active ads.

Facebook requires all ads about social issues, elections, and politics to have a disclaimer about who paid for the ad.