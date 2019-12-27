Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang visits the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – As the new year inches closer many Presidential candidates are making stops in South Carolina ahead of the February primary in the state.

On Friday Democratic candidate Andrew Yang made stops in the Pee Dee, visiting Hartsville, Florence, and Sellers. Yang is a businessman, lawyer, and heads a non-profit. He is from New York and in the most recent national poll is in seventh place for the Democratic nomination.

“People in rural South Carolina see the things that are happening in their communities around them every day,” said Yang. “They know that we have to rewrite the rule of the twentieth-century economy to work for us, the people of this country”

Yang also spoke about the legalization of marijuana. “I’m for legalizing marijuana. Removing it from the controlled substance list, and that would help fuel tons of growth within that industry, which obviously is hand in hand with the hemp industry, and hemp has many, many uses that we have to be able to take advantage of.”

South Carolina’s ‘First in the South’ Primary is February 29th.