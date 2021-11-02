ELECTION GUIDE: What to know before heading to the polls in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s election day in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Plan on voting? Here’s what you need to know.

In order to vote in the elections today, you must have registered to vote by the October 1 deadline. If you are registered and ready to go, you’ll need to bring a photo ID with you, meaning one of the following:

Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

Passport

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., however if you are in line at 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote. To find your voting precinct you can click here.

If you’re voting in Myrtle Beach, there are five candidates running for Myrtle Beach mayor: Brenda Bethune, Gene Ho, Bill McClure, Tammie Durant and C.D. Rozsa.

If you are voting in North Myrtle Beach, there are two candidates. Mayor Marilyn Hatley is running for her sixth term in office and North Myrtle Beach resident, Wayne Troutman, is hoping to unseat her. You can read about what each of them stands for here.

For the Hartsville mayoral election there are five candidates. They are Justin Evans, Jim Blue, Stephen Peterson, Casey Hancock and Jordan Flowers.

The results for all of Tuesday’s elections will be tracked by News13 and can be found here.