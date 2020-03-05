Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign, AP reports

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event, in Des Moines, Iowa. Warren is creating a team of religious leaders from a variety of backgrounds to serve as an interfaith council for her presidential campaign. Her new slate of 16 interfaith advisers includes a Baptist pastor from Boston as well as a rabbi for a Reform Jewish congregation in North Carolina and a sensei in the Zen Buddhist tradition. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP/WBTW) – Elizabeth Warren has ended her Democratic presidential bid after a disappointing finish in Super Tuesday states. That’s according to a person familiar with her plans.

The Massachusetts senator’s campaign had the markers of success: robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising, a national organization.

But she was squeezed out by Bernie Sanders, who had an immovable base of voters she needed to advance. In the end, she didn’t even win her home state – she finished third behind Joe Biden, who won it, and Sanders.

Her exit from the race on Thursday came days after Amy Klobuchar dropped out. It leaves the Democratic field with just one remaining female candidate: Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

On Wednesday, billionaire and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg announced he was ending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Klobuchar and Bloomberg have endorsed Joe Biden, who won South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday and North Carolina’s Democratic primary on Tuesday.

On Sunday, former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he was dropping out of the race for president.

