Final caucus results are in: Buttigieg wins the most delegates

IOWA —Nearly three days after the Iowa Caucuses on Monday, the final results from the Iowa Democratic Party have been released Thursday night.
The results show former mayor Pete Buttigieg winning the most delegates over Sen. Bernie Sanders 564 to 562.
|Statewide Democrat
|Pete Buttigieg (D)
|564
|26%
|Bernie Sanders (D)
|562
|26%
|Elizabeth Warren (D)
|387
|18%
|Joe Biden (D)
|341
|16%
|Amy Klobuchar (D)
|264
|12%
|Andrew Yang (D)
|22
|1%
|Tom Steyer (D)
|7
|0%
|Uncommitted (D)
|4
|0%
|Other (D)
|1
|0%
|Deval Patrick (D)
|0
|0%
|Michael Bennet (D)
|0
|0%
|Michael Bloomberg (D)
|0
|0%
|Tulsi Gabbard (D)
|0
|0%
|Statewide Republican
|>
|Donald Trump (R)
|31,464
|97%
|Bill Weld (R)
|426
|1%
|Joe Walsh (R)
|348
|1%
|Other (R)
|151
|0%