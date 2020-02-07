Breaking News Alert
Final caucus results are in: Buttigieg wins the most delegates

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the New Hampshire Youth Climate and Clean Energy Town Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

IOWA —Nearly three days after the Iowa Caucuses on Monday, the final results from the Iowa Democratic Party have been released Thursday night.

The results show former mayor Pete Buttigieg winning the most delegates over Sen. Bernie Sanders 564 to 562.

Statewide Democrat
99% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
 Pete Buttigieg (D)56426%
 Bernie Sanders (D)56226%
 Elizabeth Warren (D)38718%
 Joe Biden (D)34116%
 Amy Klobuchar (D)26412%
 Andrew Yang (D)221%
 Tom Steyer (D)70%
  Uncommitted (D)40%
  Other (D)10%
 Deval Patrick (D)00%
 Michael Bennet (D)00%
 Michael Bloomberg (D)00%
 Tulsi Gabbard (D)00%
Statewide Republican
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Donald Trump (R)31,46497%
 Bill Weld (R)4261%
 Joe Walsh (R)3481%
  Other (R)1510%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

