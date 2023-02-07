FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Democratic Party shared what it means to the Pee Dee to have South Carolina as the first primary voting state for the Democratic Party.

“For us to go first, it shows that, hey, we could be in the driver’s seat for some races,” said Isaac Wilson, chairman of the Florence County Democratic Party. “It shows that we are coming up in this race and that republicans need to be on notice that democrats are coming back to take some of these seats that you’ve held for years.”

The Democratic National Committee decided to hold primary elections first in South Carolina after President Joe Biden wrote a letter urging national democrats to take a look at the calendar and implement change.

Biden said the change will bring forward representation for people of color.

“South Carolina is a very diverse group of people,” Wilson said. “Our population here has an array of people and lifestyles and that is what the country looks like.”

The South Carolina Democratic Primary is set for Feb. 3, 2024.

South Carolina is an open primary, which means that partisan affiliation isn’t required to vote.

South Carolina is in the spotlight especially after Biden’s campaign was supported by James Clyburn, the sole democrat member of congress from South Carolina.

“I want people to understand that we are first because we are doing something right here in South Carolina,” Wilson said. “We [were] able to elect the last three presidents coming through South Carolina and so they’re saying, hey, tell us how you want us to vote. That’s basically what they are saying. So, get out and vote. Make sure your vote is heard and let South Carolina do what it does and pick the next President of the United States.”

Florence Republican Party Chairman Mike Page said he wishes much luck to democrats during the presidential primaries in 2024.