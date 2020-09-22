Florence County sees spike in mail-in ballot requests

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections is working hard to handle a spike in mail-in ballot requests.

Director David Alford says he’s already gotten over 6,000 requests for mail-in ballots in the county.

He says his office is constantly getting more requests by phone, internet and in-person.

New rules for the upcoming election were signed into South Carolina law last week, which make all voters qualified to vote absentee under the “State of Emergency” reason. That doesn’t apply to any other election.

By comparison, Alford said there were around 4,000 mail-ins in Florence County during the 2016 general election. He said the total turnout that year for the county was a little less than 70,000.

The deadline for absentee-by-mail ballot applications in South Carolina is 5 p.m. Oct. 24.

Alford said if you’re planning on going this route, you should as soon as possible.

