MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence voters approved a measure to allow alcohol sales on Sundays, according to unofficial results.
The measure passed approximately 71% to 29%, according to unofficial results.
The measure applies specifically to businesses within the City of Florence who already sell beer and wine six days a week.
