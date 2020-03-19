Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid after disruptive candidacy

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner in Manchester, N.H. Gabbard of Hawaii, who was born in American Samoa, received one delegate. Bloomberg’s decisive win over the local-born Gabbard was startling, but the Hawaii congresswoman had a late start campaigning in the territory compared with the billionaire. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is suspending her presidential campaign, ending a long-shot 2020 effort that saw her feuding with Hillary Clinton and raising fears among Democrats that she would mount a third-party candidacy.

She’s offering her full support to Joe Biden. Gabbard attracted a sizable following in New Hampshire but largely failed to resonate elsewhere. Gabbard publicly feuded with Hillary Clinton during her 2020 run and ended up suing her for defamation.

Democrats have feared she would mount a third-party run for the presidency, potentially siphoning votes away from the eventual Democratic nominee. But Gabbard has said she isn’t considering that.

