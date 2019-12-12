Gaillard Center to host Democratic presidential debate in February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Democratic National Committee on Thursday announced it will hold a 2020 Democratic Presidential debate in the Lowcountry early next year.

A series of debates will be held in January and February ahead of the first four primaries and caucuses,

Those debates will be held in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

In South Carolina, Democrats will hold their debate on February 25 at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston.

The Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host that debate with CBS News.

DNC Debate Schedule:

January 14: CNN, in partnership with The Des Moines Register, will host the seventh debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

February 7: ABC, in partnership with WMUR-TV and Apple News, will host the eighth Democratic debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

February 19: NBC News & MSNBC will host the ninth Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada – in partnership with The Nevada Independent.

February 25: CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host the tenth Democratic debate at The Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Twitter will be a debate partner.