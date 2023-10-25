ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Election day is Nov. 7, and Atlantic Beach’s mayor since 2012 isn’t running for re-election.

A “get out to vote” event was held on Wednesday night.

Josephine Isom and John David filed to run for Atlantic Beach mayor. But it isn’t the first time the Isom family has run against David.

David won a special election for town council in January after former councilman Jim Dewitt was shot and killed during his term.

David defeated Michael Isom, Josephine’s son.

When David won, Isom challenged it in court, saying that David didn’t meet the residency requirements to run for council.

David said he still hasn’t been officially seated, and the court case will be pending until December.

“It’s possible someone could sue again,” he said. “So, we have to be prepared and vigilant for that so we’re taking nothing for granted.”

He said that possibility isn’t stopping him, though.

“I’ve been working with different folks and talking to different folks all around town and communicating and trying to do things behind the scenes,” David said.

David said he wants the town to develop and grow, but also keep the deed restrictions that have been in place for years.

“To have residential on the oceanfront and build our commercial sections on our Main Street and on 31st Street,” he said.

One of the reasons David is running for mayor is to build upon the history that’s been made in Atlantic Beach.

“So, I’m looking to work with the people, I’m looking to work with the landowners, I’m looking to mesh our history with our people and I’m excited about Atlantic Beach,” he said.

Josephine Isom was elected to town council in 2019 and her term is expiring. News13 reached out to her last week, but she’s declined an interview and hasn’t provided a statement at this time.