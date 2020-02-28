Grand opening held for Horry County GOP campaign office

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – A grand-opening ceremony was held Thursday evening for the Horry County Republican Victory 2020 Office.

Governor Henry McMaster was the special guest of the event and helped cut the ribbon on the campaign office.

Many turned out to show their support for President Trump, Governor McMaster included.

“Donald Trump is fantastic,” McMaster said to the crowd gathered in front of the office. “There’s never been another one like him.”

McMaster was the first state-wide elected official in the country to back Trump in 2016.

It seemed Thursday his support of the president had not wavered.

“It’s great to have President Trump as president,” McMaster said. “We’re all looking forward to more progress. People are working. The economy is growing. We’re respected all around the world again.”

The governor also mentioned how some of South Carolina’s policies aligned with Trump’s ideas. McMaster specifically mentioned things like cutting taxes and limiting regulations.

But as director Robert Rabon explained, Trump is not the only focus for the campaign office.

“We’re going to first of all re-elect Trump and we got 20 offices that are up for re-election in Horry County,” Rabon explained. “District offices as well as Lindsey Graham. And we’re going to try and elect them all like we always do.”

The office is on Highway 501 just outside Conway.

Across the road, former Vice President Joe Biden held a rally at Coastal Carolina University. You can see News13’s coverage of that event here.

