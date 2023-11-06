HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tuesday is election day, which means voters will head to the polls to cast their votes for their next city and town leaders.

Voting is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and you have to be in line before 7 p.m. to cast your vote.

Acceptable forms of photo identification include a South Carolina driver’s license, a DMV ID card, voter registration card with a photo, a military ID or a passport.

Voters must vote at the polling place in their precinct, which is listed on the bottom of voter registration cards.

Horry County has 122 precincts, and voters’ specific precinct is determined by where you live.

Sandy Martin, the director of Horry County Voter Registration and Elections, stressed the importance of knowing whether you’re eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election.

“Tomorrow is city elections only, so you have to live within the municipality in order to be eligible to vote tomorrow,” she said. “Every city election, we have issues with people in Conway, Myrtle Beach. Just because their address is Myrtle Beach doesn’t mean you live within the city limits. You have to pay city taxes in order to vote tomorrow.”

Martin said some voters already came out to cast their ballot during early voting.

“I think we voted around 1,300 people, but that was for all eight cities,” she said. “The majority of those — I think 1,000 of those, was for the city of Conway. We had a big turnout for Conway, but not so much for the others.”

Martin said the biggest things to remember for Tuesday are to bring your photo ID, know where you’re going and know your candidates.