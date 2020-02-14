Horry Co. Council member Paul Prince announces he won’t seek re-election

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council member Paul Prince announced he won’t seek re-election, despite previously saying he would run again.

Paul Prince currently holds the District 9 Horry County Council seat and has represented the district for more than 25 years. His term is up on December 31, 2020.

In January, Prince told News13 he would seek re-election and Terry Fowler announced he would run for the seat.

On January 31, 2020, Terry Fowler announced he will run for Horry County Council’s 9th District seat in the 2020 election.

The election for Horry County Council’s District 9 seat will coincide with the general election on November 3.

According to a map from the county, Horry County Council’s 9th District covers parts of North Myrtle Beach, Wampee, Star Bluff Crossroads, Nixons Crossroads, Freemont, Longs, and Loris.

The council seats for districts 3, 4, 6 and 10 are also up for re-election.

To see what district you’re located in, click here to visit the map of Horry County Council districts.

