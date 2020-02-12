Horry County Coroner Robert Edge to seek re-election

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Coroner Robert Edge tells News13 he plans to seek re-election.
Edge has served as the Horry County coroner for nearly 30 years.
The election for Horry County coroner will coincide with the presidential election on November 3, 2020.
