HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County GOP will hear an appeal Thursday night from Mark Lazarus over the election results after he narrowly lost to incumbent Horry County Council Chair Johnny Gardner.

Lazarus filed an official challenge to the results, according to the Horry County GOP. The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in Murrells Inlet, according to a news release.

After the hearing, the county GOP will meet in executive session and will make a determination on the certification of the results, according to the news release.

The appeal comes after 1,377 Horry County republicans mistakenly received democratic ballots in the mail. Lazarus said only 140 of the ballots were returned on time to be counted, and another 183 were returned after the deadline.

Unofficial results on runoff election night showed Gardner with 11,345 votes and Lazarus with 11,092 — a difference of 253 votes.

Lazarus claims the voters who were mailed the wrong ballots didn’t have enough time to send in the corrected ballots.

Lazarus, who was the council chair between 2013 and 2018, defeated Gardner by a wide margin — 18,296 to 11,989 — in the June 14 Republican primary, but the margin was not enough to avoid a runoff election.

Gardner previously told News13 that Lazarus had no objections about the way the ballot mix-up was handled prior to Election Day.

“I don’t know what Mr. Lazarus’ end game is, other than overturning an election that he didn’t like the results of,” Gardner said previously. “The law that’s in place which will not allow the opening of absentee ballots after 7 p.m. on Election Day was put in place to protect the integrity of elections.”

