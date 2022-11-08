MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County voters approved a measure to renew a 1% sales tax for Horry County Schools to make capital improvements, according to unofficial results.

The measure passed 68% to 32%, according to unofficial results.

The “Penny Sales Tax” was initially passed in 2008 and was up for renewal before it was scheduled to sunset in March 2024.

Horry County Schools receives 80% of the money, while Coastal Carolina University receives 13.3% and Horry-Georgetown Technical College receives 6.7%, according to Horry County Schools.

The district said as of June, more than $950 million has been collected from the tax.

The tax will remain in effect for another 15 years.

The district said the money so far has paid for new schools, additions and renovations, paving, HVAC projects, roofing and canopy projects, technology, and other improvements.

