Mail-in ballot opening begins in Horry County, but the count can’t start until Tuesday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Voters Registration and Elections Office began opening the outside of mail-in ballots Sunday morning.

To allow for more time to count the extraordinary number of absentee ballots, the State Board of Elections allowed polling locations to begin opening the outside of the ballots this morning.

The registration and elections director for Horry County, Sandy Martin said, “They were trying to give us a bit of a head start because they knew all counties have so many absentee ballots so they voted to allow us to start opening them Sunday morning,” Martin said.

Martin said they were only allowed to open the outside of the absentee ballots and check for the witness signature.

“After we get them all opened today, we’re locking them up in a ballot box and then we’re sealing them in the vault. On Tuesday morning the crew that’s coming into count them will be able to open the inside envelope, they’ll take the ballot out, tear the stub off and then they’ll scan the ballots to count them,” Martin said.

This is the first time polling locations have done this and Martin said it’s due to the record breaking number of voters all over the state.

“I’ve been here a long time and I haven’t seen an election quite like this one,” Martin said.

Monday, November 2nd is the last day to early vote in person. A full list of polling locations can be found here.

LATEST HEADLINES: