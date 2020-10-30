Horry County voters with disabilities concerned about early, in-person voting process

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Some Horry County voters with disabilities are concerned about the early, in-person voting process.

Horry County already has about two-thirds of the votes that were cast in all of 2016. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the state election commission says 88,339 absentee ballots were cast in the county. There were 134,228 votes in the country during the entire 2016 general election.

The record-breaking early vote has meant long lines, but it can especially be a challenge for those who can’t actually stand in line for too long.

Linda O’Shea, who’s from the Burgess community, says voting at South Strand Recreation Center on Wednesday was difficult and confusing.

“I just think they could accommodate the seniors and the handicapped a little better than what they’re doing,” said O’Shea. “There are no signs up that say that the handicapped can curbside vote [and] that the machines will be brought to us.”

O’Shea says it took more than three hours since her son had to wait twice: once for her and a second time so he could vote too.

“I understand he’s able to stand and do that, the same as everybody else in line, but he’s already waited an hour and a half to try to accommodate his mother,” she said.

Like most of the country, the county is shattering early vote records. A county spokesperson says poll managers are making accommodations for anyone who needs curbside voting, but didn’t explain how.

O’Shea says she hopes the issues can be fixed so everyone who wants to can cast a ballot.

“We have people walking in that building that can hardly walk,” she said. “If they fall or they can’t get in there to vote, they give up and they don’t vote. We don’t have that right to exercise our vote easily.”

In-person early voting ends on Monday in South Carolina. It ends on Saturday in North Carolina, so voters in the Tar Heel State can’t vote on the Sunday or Monday before Election Day.

If you live in Horry County, click here to learn about the absentee voting process. You can also find links below to the elections boards for voting information in all of News13’s counties:

You can also go to scvotes.gov or ncsbe.gov for more voter info.