‘I could not be prouder,’ Obama, other U.S. politicans congratulate President-elect Biden on victory

FILE – In this June 11, 2020, file photo then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles while speaking during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As news of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential Election broke across the globe, many of his fellow politicians nationwide congratulated the president-elect on Saturday afternoon.

Former Pres. Barack Obama released a heartfelt statement Saturday to congratulate his former vice president, saying in part: “I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.”

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

I want to congratulate all those who worked so hard to make this historic day possible. Now, through our continued grassroots organizing, let us create a government that works for ALL and not the few. Let us create a nation built on justice, not greed and bigotry. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2020

Congratulations President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the team that led their campaign, the volunteers that powered their effort and the voters who have ended our national nightmare! — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 7, 2020

America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020

Congratulations, Mr. President-Elect! Georgians look forward to adding our votes to the total once all voices are heard — and together, we will restore the soul of this nation. https://t.co/rTuDUJtZaO — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 7, 2020

.@JoeBiden will be a President for ALL Americans who will get us out of this pandemic and help us build back better. It’s time to get to work. https://t.co/T0VFDWRayV — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) November 7, 2020

We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 7, 2020

Grateful for your service, your goodness, and your faith.



Thank you @JoeBiden. https://t.co/nb6FgFb9TG — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) November 7, 2020

There's much to celebrate, but more than anything, I'm excited to celebrate calling my friend @KamalaHarris Madam Vice President.



She's made history as the first woman, first Black person, first South Asian elected VP. Congratulations, Kamala! Ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/ROrRSfzjk4 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to our next president, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. pic.twitter.com/1FA54znuuL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 7, 2020

We can now say President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! The American people have spoken.



It is time to unite this country and get to work! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 7, 2020