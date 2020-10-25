Jaime Harrison holds drive-in rally in Florence Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison held a drive-in rally in the Pee Dee Saturday.

The rally was at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Wilson High School in Florence.

Attendees stayed in their cars to maintain social distance, and honked to show approval. The Harrison campaign said there were over 200 cars there.

Many local democratic leaders and candidates spoke to the crowd ahead of Harrison. That group included Florence mayoral candidate Teresa Myers Ervin and Florence County sheriff candidate Darrin Yarborough, among several others.

Harrison spoke a lot about his background and values.

He mentioned issues of broadband and healthcare in the Palmetto State and said it’s time for a change.

“When I get to Washington D.C., I’m going to fight to make sure we fight to rebuild and revitalize rural communities in South Carolina,” Harrison said. “We’re going to improve education in this state. We’re going to make sure we keep our hospitals open.”

Harrison is up against incumbent Lindsey Graham. Polls have shown it’s a tight race between the two.

