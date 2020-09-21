Judge nixes witness signature requirement on SC mail ballots

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge in South Carolina has struck down a rule requiring mail-in absentee ballots for the November election be signed by witnesses.

U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs ordered the state Election Commission to immediately inform voters about the removal of the requirement. Voters in the state usually have to provide a specific reason for voting absentee, such as being 65 or older or having a physical disability.

Also last week, the South Carolina legislature passed a bill allowing all voters to vote absentee for any reason in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but an amendment to remove the signature provision failed.