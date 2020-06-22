June 23 Primary Runoffs: Florence mayor, Horry Co. council, state senate and more

Polls will open again Tuesday for local runoffs from the primaries held two weeks ago.

If you voted on June 9, you are limited to voting in the same party’s runoff. If you did not vote on June 9, you can choose to vote in either party’s runoff.

Here are the local runoffs:

City of Florence Mayor (DEM)

Teresa Myers Ervin (D)

George Jebaily (D)

Dillon County Sheriff (Dem)

Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell (D)

Tray Rogers (D)

Horry County Runoff Races

State Senate District 33 (Rep)

Luke Rankin (R / Inc.)

John Gallman (R)

Auditor (Rep)

Beth Calhoun (R)

R A Johnson (R)

County Council District 9 (Rep)

Mark Causey (R)

Terry Fowler (R)

Other county council

Dillon County Council District 1 (Dem)

Jamal Campbell (D)

James Washington (D)

Dillon County Council District 3 (Dem)

Detrice McCollum Dawkins (D

Archie Scott (D / Inc.)

Marion County Council District 6 (Dem)

Micahel Hucks (D)

Robin Turner (D)

Horry County polling places

Horry County Voters Registration and Elections Office announced that every polling place has been designated as an extension absentee office for tomorrow’s runoff election.

This means:

· Any voter who has an absentee-by-mail ballot can return the ballot to any polling place in Horry County by 7 p.m.

· Any voter that requested an absentee ballot, but did not receive it, can go to their designated polling place and cast a provisional ballot that will count as long as the absentee ballot is not returned.

Voters can find their polling place and get a list of all polling places in the county at scvotes.org. For questions, call the Voters Registration and Elections Office at (843) 915-5440.