Lawsuit seeks to block N.C. mail-in ballot witness mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A lawsuit seeks to block North Carolina’s witness requirement for people casting mail-in absentee ballots for the November election because of the pandemic.
State law reads an absentee voter has to fill out a traditional absentee ballot in the presence of one adult, who then signs the sealed envelope. It was reduced from two witnesses this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
But four voters with health concerns who sued Friday in Wake County court say the reduction isn’t good enough, and they fear they could endanger their lives to locate a witness.