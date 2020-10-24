LIVE BLOG: President Trump visits Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — President Trump is visiting Lumberton Saturday afternoon. Follow along here for updates.

11:00 a.m.

Supporters are still pouring into the Robeson County Fairgrounds 90 minutes before the event is expected to start.

(Source: Lauren Crawford, WBTW) A President Donald Trump supporter drives into the Robeson County Fairgrounds ahead of a rally on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.



9:30 a.m.

Doors have opened. Inside the fairground, some attendees wore face masks, while others did not wear ones or adhere to social distancing guidelines. Chairs were packed immediately next to each other in the seating area.

8:30 a.m.

Hundreds of Trump supporters are lined up ahead of doors opening. Some supporters were even lined up before dawn.

“I mean, that’s just the way that President Trump is,” said Adam Haller, who was in line before the sun rose. “He doesn’t care if it’s a big community, a small community. He’s going to come out for the people, and basically we are going to support him when he comes out.”

Indiana Representative, Greg Pence, VP Mike Pence’s brother, is also in attendance.

