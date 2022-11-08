MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the midterm election.

Some voters in the Dunes No. 1 precinct in Myrtle Beach encountered some confusion Tuesday morning because of a temporary voting location for that precinct.

“I went to our first polling place, which is at the fire station, and there was no one there,” Catherine Rozario said. “So, I thought, that, am I in the right place? Looked around, went on the website on my phone to see what happened. And they said there’s a temporary voting site.”

Some voters said the signage outside of the Ocean View Education Center was hard to see. Others also said people were lining up at the old location at the fire station.

“The fire department down the street could have put a sign out there that says straight ahead for voting,” Larry Harris said. “Because they had a lot of people going up there and getting in line in front of the fire department that we used to vote at years back.”

What are the big races to watch?

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is seeking another four years in office, taking on democratic challenger, Joe Cunningham.

Lisa Ellis (D), Patricia Mickel (Green) and Ellen Weaver (R) are fighting to be the State Superintendent of Education.

Russell Fry (R) is facing off against Daryl Scott (D) for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District. Fry defeated incumbent Tom Rice (R) in the June primary. Rice was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Ashlyn Preaux (D) and Carla Schuessler (R) are battling for the South Carolina State House of Representatives District 61 seat. The district was recently moved to Horry County from the Pee Dee because of population changes.

The Marlboro County School Board Chair is up for grabs between Jackie Branch and Mike Coachman.

Branch was sworn in as chair in January after Larry McNeil was appointed interim sheriff of Marlboro County when Charles Lemon was suspended for an alleged incident involving the use of a Taser on an inmate at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The Marlboro County School District also made headlines in 2021 when Superintendent Gregory McCord resigned after it was discovered that he allowed his college fraternity to operate on school property.

There are also three local measures on ballots across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in addition to two statewide measures. The first South Carolina amendment would increase the general reserve fund from 5% to 7%. The second amendment would increase the capital reserve fund from 2% to 3%.

In Horry County, voters will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax for education capital improvement projects that is currently set to sunset in March 2024. In Florence, voters will decide whether to allow or deny certain businesses to sell alcohol on Sundays. On the ballot in Marion County is a $35 annual public-safety fee.

Where can I find election results?

News13 will have results on-air and online as they come in. The results page will be active later Tuesday evening ahead of the polls closing at 7 p.m.

