Luke Rankin defeats John Gallman in State Senate District 33 race, according to unofficial results

Elections

by: JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Polling manager Diana Belton shows a roll of voting stickers as people arrive to vote in the Democratic presidential primary in Hopkins, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina’s most powerful senators has survived a runoff challenge.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin won the Republican nomination for his Horry County seat Tuesday. He was pushed to a runoff by financial planner John Gallman, who said Rankin wasn’t conservative enough on issues like abortion.

Rankin is almost certain to win an eighth four-year term in November as no Democrat filed to run for the seat.

Runoffs were needed in 23 of the state’s 46 counties after the June 9 primaries. Just 10 of the 170 seats in the General Assembly had runoffs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories