Luke Rankin defeats John Gallman in State Senate District 33 race, according to unofficial results

Polling manager Diana Belton shows a roll of voting stickers as people arrive to vote in the Democratic presidential primary in Hopkins, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina’s most powerful senators has survived a runoff challenge.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin won the Republican nomination for his Horry County seat Tuesday. He was pushed to a runoff by financial planner John Gallman, who said Rankin wasn’t conservative enough on issues like abortion.

Rankin is almost certain to win an eighth four-year term in November as no Democrat filed to run for the seat.

Runoffs were needed in 23 of the state’s 46 counties after the June 9 primaries. Just 10 of the 170 seats in the General Assembly had runoffs.