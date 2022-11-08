MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Marion County voters rejected a $35 annual public safety fee, according to unofficial results.

The measure was rejected 51.5% to 48.5%, according to unofficial results.

Marion County Council proposed the fee “In order to remain competitive with surrounding Counties and to continue providing Public Safety services at the current level without increasing property taxes.”

