COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster won his second full term as governor of South Carolina, according to the Associated Press.

Governor McMaster, 75, defeated Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham, 40, Tuesday night.

McMaster took the governor’s office on January 24, 2017, and finished the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s term. He then ran for governor in 2018 and defeated James White.

McMaster would become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history if he were to complete his term.