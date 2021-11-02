Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune wins re-election, unofficial results show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Brenda Bethune will remain Mayor of Myrtle Beach after winning the race Tuesday, unofficial results show.

Bethune defeated Gene Ho, Bill McClure, C.D. Rozsa, and Tammie B. Durant.

The final precinct is provisional ballots that won't change the outcome of the election, according to Mark Kruea with the City of Myrtle Beach. — Manny Martinez (@MannyWBTW) November 3, 2021

Turnout in the Market Common area was better than expected, but turnout on the north end was not very good, election officials told News13’s Manny Martinez.

Note: All results are unofficial until certified.