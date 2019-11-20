Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, and Conway fill final positions in run-off elections

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Three local city councils fill the final open council seats and a mayoral position wrapping up runoff elections.

John Krajc won the Myrtle Beach election by 200 votes against three-term city councilwoman, Mary Jeffcoat. Uncertified results show Krajc receiving a total of 1,810 votes and Jeffcoat receiving 1,636 votes.

The local realtor and now city councilman plans to turn his campaign ideas into action to bring focus to public service, homelessness and work to make Myrtle Beah one the most business-friendly cities in the state.

“People said they wanted fresh energy and bold ideas. My hope is that all of us can work as a team and we are going to work great as a team with the current council members and the energy is just going to intoxicate them. We are going to take it to the next level,” Krajc tells News13 in an interview following election results.

The new councilman’s top priorities are public safety and downtown revitalization. Krajc tells News13 he plans to bring more jobs beyond tourism to Myrtle Beach to create a more liveable area in the future.

Transparency and accessibility are two traits Krajc said benefitted him in his campaign in conjunction with his bold enthusiasm and plans to continue demonstrating these roles in getting to know his peers.

Over to Surfside Beach, residents welcome new council leaders as Bob Hellyer (566 votes) wins majority votes for mayor against Julie Samples (495 votes.)

Four candidates competed for three open council seats in Surfside Beach. The city welcomes Paul Holder, Cindy Keating, and Kathryn Martin winning the majority vote for a seat on the city council.

In Conway, Justin Jordan filled the final council seat winning by a landslide of votes. Jordan received 623 out of the 875 votes and will serve his first year on council.

All votes will be certified Thursday.

LATEST HEADLINES: