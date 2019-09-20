New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops 2020 presidential bid

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio arrives to speak in the Blue Room at City Hall, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. After five years of investigations and protests, the New York City Police Department on Monday fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo, involved in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner, whose dying cries of “I can’t breathe” fueled a national debate over race and police use of force. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s ending his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

De Blasio struggled to gain traction in a sprawling field of Democrats seeking the presidency. He announced his decision in an MSNBC interview on Friday.

De Blasio launched his bid in May, but his campaign largely failed to take off.

De Blasio says he feels he’s contributed all he can “to this primary election.” He tells MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show “it’s clearly not my time.”

