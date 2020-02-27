One on one with Pete Buttigieg

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a campaign event at Royal Missionary Baptist Church on Monday and caught up with News 2’s Raymond Owens for a one-on-one interview.

Buttigieg spoke at a “Pete for America” event at the church in North Charleston ahead of Tuesday’s debate at the Gaillard Center.

He joined a “Fight for $15” strike of McDonald’s employees who are picketing, demanding to be paid at least $15 per hour. That took place at Harmon field downtown.

The Democratic candidate has been gaining momentum in the election cycle but is not pulling huge numbers in the Palmetto State.