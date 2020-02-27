One on one with Sen. Elizabeth Warren

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democratic candidate for president, talked with News 2’s Raymond Owens about issues important to South Carolina voters as the First in the South primary nears. Sen. Warren discussed a tax for the wealthy, universal childcare, and how she plans to beat President Trump in the election.

She also spoke about who the government should work for – the people and not the rich or major corporations – and the importance of universal child care for working families. Sen. Warren also discussed recent polls numbers and what South Carolina means for her campaign.

Sen. Warren will appear in the CBS Democratic Debate which will be held at the Gilliard Center in downtown Charleston on February 25. Voters across the state will then cast their vote in the Democratic Primary on Saturday, February 29th – they hope to pick the candidate who they believe can lead their party to victory against President Trump in November.