Pawleys Island has a new mayor, elections board says after votes contested over residency concerns

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Pawleys Island has a new mayor, the elections board says after votes from Tuesday’s election were contested over residency concerns.

Business owner Brian Henry received 78 votes, according to Georgetown County Voter Registration and Elections. Current Mayor Jimmy Braswell received 58 votes.

News13 previously reported that unofficial results in the race showed Henry and Braswell were tied and results were being contested over questions about Henry’s residency.

