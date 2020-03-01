Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of presidential race, sources tell CBS News

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS NEWS) – Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the race for president, campaign sources confirmed to CBS News Sunday.
The 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend Indiana won the most delegates in the Iowa caucuses before coming in second in the New Hampshire primary.
He struggled following losses in Nevada and most recently in South Carolina.
This story is still developing. Count on News13 for updates.
