Poll shows tight US Senate race in South Carolina days before election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – We are just days away from the General Election, and a new poll shows a tight US Senate race in South Carolina.

A poll from East Carolina University Center for Survey Research found that 49% of likely voters say they would vote for the incumbent, Senator Lindsey Graham.

However, 46% said they would vote for Democrat Jaime Harrison in the November 3rd race.

Sen. Graham is favored among South Carolina voters without a four-year degree, while Harrison is a favorite among college graduates.

So far, more than one million South Carolinians have cast an absentee ballot ahead of the November 3rd election, smashing all previous records.

The Director of Public Information for the State Election Commission, Chris Whitmire, eligible voters doubled the record for absentee voting set in the 2016 General Election.