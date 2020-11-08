President Trump’s share of Horry County’s vote dropped in 2020; Democrats gained

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. – A bitterly divided America was going to the polls on Tuesday amid the worst pandemic in a century and an economic crisis to decide whether to give President Donald Trump four more years or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. A record-breaking number of early votes — more than 100 million — have already been cast in an election that has the nation on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – President Donald Trump won Horry County in the 2020 election, but his share of the vote dropped compared to 2016.

Trump received 66% of ballots cast. He won 67% of the vote in 2016.

President-elect Joe Biden won nearly 33% of the vote. He gained more than three points on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 share of ballots cast.

Despite the shift toward Democrats, President Trump received more than 29 thousand additional votes compared to 2016.

In the average South Carolina county, Trump gained about one percentage point of the vote.