Pee Dee voters report smooth sailing after casting ballots

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of voters in the Pee Dee turned out Saturday to cast their ballots in the Democratic Primary.

Many said the process was a breeze.

“It was great,” Keshia Wright of Florence said. “Everything as easy. I think voting is important because we are basically given our voice of how we feel about things.”

Wright voted for Biden because she valued his prior experience in the White House.

The voting process was also made simpler for those working the polling sites, thanks to new machines.

Florence County saw a 16.76 percent turnout rate Saturday. Some were hoping for more to cast their vote.

“They are excited and at the same time a little disappointed because we expected the turn out to be a little bigger than what it is now,” Marion Precinct One Clerk Souleika Johnson said.

Marion County had a 19.39 percent turnout rate Saturday.

Biden had a strong lead across all the Pee Dee counties, much like his lead across South Carolina as a whole.

